Anglo American reports 6% production rise, raises platinum guidance

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCQX:NGLOY) says Q2 production on a copper equiv. basis rose 6%% Y/Y, driven by copper and coking coal, and upwardly revises its platinum guidance.

Anglo says Q2 copper production rose 12% to 158K metric tons, driven by higher grades, while coking coal output surged 33% to 5.3M metric tons and thermal coal fell 1% to 7.2M tons compared with a year earlier.

The miner raises its full-year platinum production guidance to 2.4M-2.45M oz., up from an earlier forecast of 2.3M-2.4M, citing improved operational efficiency and strong production at its flagship Mogalakwena mine in South Africa, where Q2 output surged 17% to 133.4K oz., driven by higher grades, an increase in concentrator throughput and better recoveries.

Anglo also says inspection work on a pipeline that carries iron ore from its Minas Rio mine in Brazil to a port would be completed by the end of the year.