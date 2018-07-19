Fifth Third falls after cutting outlook for year NII, NIM, implies Q3 miss

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) falls almost 4% in late morning trading after trimming some parts of its full-year outlook.

The bank now sees full-year net interest income at about $4.12B, assuming the Fed raises rates again in September; it had seen $4.14B-$4.16B, assuming rate hikes in June and December, according to its April 24 slideshow.

Sees full-year net interest margin at 3.20%-3.22%; had seen 3.22%-3.24%

Sees Q3 net interest income about $1.04B and Q3 net interest margin unchanged from Q2.

The guidance implies a Q3 miss, says Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin, who calculates Q3 EPS estimate of about 62 cents vs. consensus of 66 cents, Bloomberg reports.

