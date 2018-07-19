Publicis slides after surprise revenue fall

No. 3 ad giant Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) is 9.4% lower in U.S. trading after a surprising revenue drop in its latest earnings.

A "good Q1" gave way to a negative Q2 (adjusted decline of 2.1% to €2.2B vs. Q1's gain of 1.6%) due in part to a slowdown in its U.S. health sector business.

For the first half, net revenues are down 8.2% to €4.28B; they're down 0.5% at constant exchange rates.

The company did affirm its full-year targets and pointed to 27% growth on "our strategic game changers" -- data, dynamic creativity and digital business transformation.

