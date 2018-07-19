Walmart streaming service a go: Variety

Variety confirms that Walmart (WMT) plans to compete with Netflix (NFLX -1.4% ), Amazon (AMZN -0.5% ) and Hulu with a new streaming service.

Sources says the retail beast plans to launch a low-cost subscription video-on-demand package in Q4 through the Vudu digital entertainment division.

Walmart picked up Vudu in 2010 and has slowly added to its content base.

While Walmart is widely expected to undercut Amazon Prime and Netflix on pricing, an open-ended question is how much the Bentonville C-suite is willing to spend on content spending.

