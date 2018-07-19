Bristol-Myers to evaluate neoantigen immunotherapy combo in solid tumors

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.8% ) will collaborate with Gritstone Oncology on clinical trials evaluating the combination of the latter's personalized neoantigen immunotherapy, GRANITE-001, with Opdivo (nivolumab) and Opdivo + Yervoy (ipilimumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors.

A two-part dose-escalation Phase 1 study, assessing the combination of GRANITE-001 with systemic Opdivo and a localized subcutaneous injection of Yervoy, should launch by year-end.

GRANITE-001 sequentially delivers neoantigens to patients within an adenovirus-based vector (prime) and a self-replicating RNA-based vector (boost).

Additional terms of the collaboration are not disclosed.