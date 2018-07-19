Chart Industries jumps 10% on Q2 results, guidance raised

Chart Industries (GTLS +10.4% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 34.3% Y/Y to $319.9M and 14% Y/Y organic growth.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 12 bps to 26.4% and operating margin improved by 319 bps to 7.35% and

Energy & Chemicals segment including Hudson: Sales $100.8M (+152% Y/Y); gross margin improved by 780 bps to 21.1%; operating margin recovered by 1,210 bps to 5.9%; Orders $112.5M (+89.6% Y/Y) and Backlog $238.6M (+94.3% Y/Y).

Distribution & storage segment: Sales $157.4M (+14.4% Y/Y); gross margin improved by 260 bps to 28.3%; operating margin improved by 370 bps to 15.8%; Orders $174M (+29.7% Y/Y) and Backlog $261.3M (+16.1% Y/Y).

BioMedical segment: Sales $62M (+2.31% Y/Y); gross margin declined by 720 bps to 30%; operating margin declined by 250 bps to 13.7%; Orders $63.8M (+18.4% Y/Y) and Backlog $27.5M (+41.7% Y/Y).

Total orders $360.3M (+43% Y/Y) and total backlog was at $527.4M (+43.63% Y/Y) as of June 30, 2018.

FY18 Outlook, raised: Sales $1.2-1.25B vs $1.2B consensus, prior guidance $1.5-1.2B; EPS $1.85-2.05 vs $1.88 consensus, prior guidance $1.75-2; tax rate ~27% and Capex $35-45M.

