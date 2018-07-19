PPG Industries reports Q2 beat but cites cost pressures

PPG Industries (PPG -0.3% ) edges lower despite reporting slightly better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, driven by higher selling prices, volume growth and acquisition-related sales.

Q2 net sales in its performance coatings segment rose 9% Y/Y to ~$2.5B, with favorable foreign currency translations increasing net sales by $55M, or more than 2%.

PPG says it has started a new restructuring program in response to Lowe's previous decision to end sales of the Olympic paint and stain brand in its stores, which it says also will help offset rising costs with a target of $85M in annual cost savings.

PPG says raw material and logistics costs continued to increase in Q2 due to higher oil prices and transportation challenges, and it expects cost inflation to continue in Q3.

The company says it now expects its Q3 volume growth rate will come in 1.2-1.5 percentage points lower as a result of the customer move.