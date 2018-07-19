Big move in Biogen likely after presentation of BAN2401 data - Leerink

In a note, Leerink's Geoffrey Porges says Biogen (BIIB -0.2% ) may move considerably, up or down, after Phase 2 data on BAN2401 is presented at the Alzheimer's International Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, July 25 at 3:30 pm CT.

It is a classic binary event, well-known to biotech investors. Mr. Porges speculates that the stock could reach $393 or drop to $334, although he provides no specifics supporting the range.