Big move in Biogen likely after presentation of BAN2401 data - Leerink

In a note, Leerink's Geoffrey Porges says Biogen (BIIB -0.2%) may move considerably, up or down, after Phase 2 data on BAN2401 is presented at the Alzheimer's International Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, July 25 at 3:30 pm CT.
It is a classic binary event, well-known to biotech investors. Mr. Porges speculates that the stock could reach $393 or drop to $334, although he provides no specifics supporting the range.
He adds that the company and partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY +1.4%) will launch a Phase 3 study within the next 12 months if the data are positive.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox