GATX up 10% post Q2 results

GATX Corp (GATX +10.2% ) reports Q2 revenues of $349.5M, a marginal increase of 0.3%, primarily due to 6.6% increase in rail international revenues to $54.4M, and was offset by -5.3% rail North America sales that is under pressure due to railcar oversupply and large railcar manufacturing backlog.

Rail International performance was positive, as in Europe improvement across chemical, petroleum and freight markets were observed as well as, in India demand for new railcar leases gained momentum.

North America fleet size was ~119,000 including boxcars , Europe fleet balance stood at ~23,000.

The company expects improved business environment for remainder of the year and guides FY18 diluted EPS of $4.90-$5.10 (excludes the impact of closure of maintenance facility in Germany).