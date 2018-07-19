Texas Capital Bancshares on the rise after Street high price target

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) perks up 3.5% after Piper analyst Brett Rabatin raised his price target to a Street-high $117 from $106.50, according to Bloomberg, as TCBI boosts its outlook for 2018 net revenue growth.

TCBI now sees year net revenue percentage growth in mid to high teens, compared with its prior view of mid-teens; it also boosted its outlook for 2018 net interest margin of 3.60%-3.70% from prior range of 3.45%-3.55%.

Rabatin also increased his 2018 EPS estimate for TCBI to $6.20 from $5.87 and 2019 estimate to $6.88 from $6.65.

