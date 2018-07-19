EU adds charge to Qualcomm antitrust investigation

EU antitrust regulators charge Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) with a new violation in a case accusing the company of selling chipsets below cost to drive out Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and phone software maker Icera.

The violation “focuses on certain elements of the “price-cost” test” that the Commission uses to assess the extent to which the UMTS baseband chipsets were sold at a discount.

Qualcomm faces a fine of up to 10% of its worldwide turnover if found guilty. That would follow a $1.2B penalty earlier this year for paying Apple to use only its chips instead of rival Intel.

Qualcomm says it’s disappointed with the decision: “While the investigation has been narrowed, we are disappointed to see it continues and will immediately begin preparing our response to this supplementary statement of objections. We believe that once the Commission has reviewed our response, it will find that Qualcomm’s practices are pro-competitive and fully consistent with European competition rules.”

Qualcomm shares are up 1.1% to $59.42.

