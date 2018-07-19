Facebook, AMC Theatres partner on ticket buying

A collaboration between Facebook (FB -0.3% ) and AMC Theatres (AMC +1.2% ) will allow for ticket-buying directly on the social network.

That comes via a new platform set up by Facebook for ticket-buying; there, users can search for movie showtimes and (in this case) choose the AMC ticket platform and finish the transaction at the AMC Theatres page.

The service has launched for a handful of AMC locations nationwide and is coming soon for all AMC locations. It will allow for buying tickets to any AMC showtime in the United States.