Facebook, AMC Theatres partner on ticket buying

A collaboration between Facebook (FB -0.3%) and AMC Theatres (AMC +1.2%) will allow for ticket-buying directly on the social network.
That comes via a new platform set up by Facebook for ticket-buying; there, users can search for movie showtimes and (in this case) choose the AMC ticket platform and finish the transaction at the AMC Theatres page.
The service has launched for a handful of AMC locations nationwide and is coming soon for all AMC locations. It will allow for buying tickets to any AMC showtime in the United States.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox