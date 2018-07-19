Alcoa -11%, worst on NYSE, after outlook cut on 'significant' tariff impact

Alcoa (AA -11.7% ) is today's biggest decliner on the NYSE, as aluminum tariffs that were meant to protect the industry from foreign competitors instead take a bite out of the earnings of the largest U.S. producer.

Alcoa cut its 2018 profit projection as tariffs on imported aluminum present what CEO Roy Harvey called a “significant” headwind.

In its earnings conference call, Harvey focused on the tariffs slapped on shipments from Canada, where Alcoa was expected to make 28% of its primary aluminum this year.

“Everyone assumed as did we that there would be an exception in place for Canadian production, so that has turned out not to be the case and that is a pretty significant impact for us,” the CEO said.

While demand remains strong, Harvey said he is concerned that industrial customers eventually could move operations outside of the U.S. so they can buy metal that is not subject to the tariffs.

Also: CENX -9.7% , CSTM -5.2% .

ETFs: FOIL, JJUB