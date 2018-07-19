Insteel Industries moves +14% post Q3 results

Insteel Industries (IIIN +13.8% ) Q3 net sales increases 30.7% to $126.7M, due to higher shipment and favorable average selling prices.

Gross margin increases 190bps Y/Y to 19.1% led by higher shipments & spreads, along with lower unit manufacturing costs.

Cash flow from operations increased to $25.3M, from $4.5M.

H.O. Woltz III, IIIN's president & CEO commented, "Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the recent favorable demand trends in our markets and strengthening in construction activity, which is expected to continue. Business conditions will remain challenging, however, as we contend with rising cost pressures and supply constraints resulting from the imposition of the Section 232 tariffs on imported steel and the impact of recent trade cases initiated by domestic wire rod producers.".

