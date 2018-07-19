Bloomberg: Google wants Android successor in smart home devices

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is quietly working on Android successor Project Fuchsia, according to Bloomberg.

Engineers have worked for over two years on the OS that’s meant to work on more personal devices and gadgets than Android. The OS should run on the company’s in-house gadgets from Pixel phones to smart speakers and third-party devices using Android or Chrome OS.

Fuchsia will better accommodate voice interactions and to look the same across devices.

Sources say the engineers want Fuchsia embedded in connected home devices within three years then move onto larger devices like laptops.

