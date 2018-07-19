First Western Financial pops 9% on trading debut

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) jumped 9% in its opening trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market; by midday the gain moderated to 3.2%.

Shares in the upsized initial public offering priced at $19.00 per share, at the bottom of its expected range of $19.00-$21.00.

Some 1,975,000 shares were sold through the IPO. First Western increased the number of shares it offered to 1,625,527, up from the 1.5M disclosed in its July 9 statement. Some non-insider selling shareholders offered 349,473 shares, the same amount as had been planned.

Greenshoe option for up to an additional 296,250 shares.