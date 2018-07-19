Automakers warns on fewer U.S. jobs if tariffs persist

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is considering shifting a significant portion of its U.S. production to China due to the risk of trade war blowback. The BMW stance was tipped off in a statement made by the chief of the National Association of Foreign Trade Zones at a Commerce Department hearing.

The German automaker said last month in comments submitted to the Commerce Department that its heavy investment in U.S. manufacturing and jobs is tied to lack of tariffs, according to Bloomberg.