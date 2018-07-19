Rogers -2.3% after healthy beat as it stands firm on guidance
Jul. 19, 2018 12:28 PM ETRogers Communications Inc. (RCI)RCIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) is 2.3% lower on the NYSE today after Q2 earnings topped expectations with the help of new subscribers, though the company held the line on guidance despite a strong 2018 so far.
- "There are no changes at this time to the consolidated guidance ranges for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, or capital expenditures, which were provided on January 25, 2018," the company said.
- Net adds in postpaid wireless were 122,000 subscribers, up from year-ago net adds of 93,000, and Q1's adds of 95,000. That's a nine-year high in Q2 adds, and postpaid churn fell to a nine-year low of 1.01% (improved by 4 basis points).
- Meanwhile, blended average billings per user rose 4% and blended average revenue per user rose 3%.
- Revenues overall rose 4% and EBITDA 8% under new accounting rules. Wireless service revenues were up 5% and segment EBITDA up 12%.
- Press release