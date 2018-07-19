Paulson urges Detour Gold special meeting for board overhaul

Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF -2.1% ) activist shareholder John Paulson says he plans to call a special shareholder meeting to ask the rest of the company's shareholders to oust “a majority” of the company’s board.

The announcement comes a day after a contentious exchange in which Detour denied receiving any purchase offers, prompting Paulson to say the company’s interim CEO told him otherwise.

Detour says it has asked the Ontario Securities Commission to investigate Paulson, accusing him of “concerning and unlawful behavior.”

As one of Detour's largest institutional investors with a 5.4% stake, Paulson is entitled under Ontario securities laws to requisition a special meeting of shareholders.

The events have fueled speculation on which companies could purchase Detour; CIBC analysts say Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) likely would not be interested in such a deal but Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) and Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) would be well positioned to acquire such a large asset.