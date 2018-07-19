Sonoco Products +3.5% as it reports Q2 results; increases FY guidance

Sonoco (SON +3.6% ) Q2 sales increases 10.1% to $1.37B, reflecting impact of acquisitions, volume growth, foreign exchange and higher selling prices implemented to recover rising freight and other operating inflation.

Sales by segment: Consumer Packaging: $616.1M (+18.2%); Display & Packaging: $143.3M (+23.9%); Paper & Industrial Converted Products: $474.1M (+1.1%); Protective Solutions: $132.9M (-1.3%).

Gross margin improved 100bps, due to manufacturing and procurement productivity, however was partially offset by higher operating costs.

Raises FY18 EPS guidance to $3.27-3.37 from $3.22-3.32, excluding non-recurring items

Operating & free cash flow for FY18 expected to be ~$570M-590M and $190M-210M, respectively.

