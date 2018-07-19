U.S. mortgage rates a bit stagnant on mixed economic reports

U.S. mortgage rates barely moved in the past week, with 30-year fixed mortgage rate average 4.52%, 1 basis point down from 4.53%, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Survey.

“Manufacturing output and consumer spending showed improvements, but construction activity was a disappointment,” said Freddie chief economist Sam Khater. The mixed economic data means there's "no driving force to move mortgage rates in any meaningful way, which has been the theme in the last two months."

15-year FRM averaged 4.00% for the week ending July 19, 2018 vs. 4.02% a week earlier.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.87%, up from 3.86% last week.

