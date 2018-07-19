Marriott Vacations discloses third-party fraudulent payments

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC +0.2% ) discloses that it identified fraudulently induced electronic payment disbursements made to third parties in an aggregate amount of $9.9M resulting from unauthorized third-party access to the company's email system.

SEC Form 8-K: "Upon detection, we immediately notified law enforcement authorities and relevant financial institutions and commenced a forensic investigation. As a result, we have since recovered $3.2 million and expect to recover a significant portion of the remaining $6.7 million through recovery of the disbursed funds and applicable insurance coverage. However, this recovery process may take up to several months. We will record a loss of $6.7 million in our consolidated financial statements for the second quarter of 2018. Any recoveries will be recorded in our results in the future. Our investigation is ongoing. There is no indication at this time that this event involved access to any of our other systems or data and no other misappropriation of assets has been identified."