Smoke Cartel announces appointment of Charles Bowen to Board of Directors

Smoke Cartel (OTCPK:SMKC) announced it has appointed esteemed lawyer Charles Bowen to its Board of Directors.

Bowen was named “Business Advocate of the Year” in 2015 by the Savannah Morning News & had also won the "2016 Helen V. Head Business Leader of the Year Award" presented by the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re pleased to have Mr. Bowen join our Board of Directors as our company enters a new phase of growth. Mr. Bowen has supported us since the inception of our company and is dedicated to helping our business grow,” said CEO and Chairman of Smoke Cartel Darby Cox.