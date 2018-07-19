Petrobras to start pumping oil from four new platforms during Q4

Petrobras (PBR -0.9% ) will begin pumping pre-salt oil from four new platforms between October and December, says the company’s director for production and technology development.

The official says PBR could study building its own platforms after 2022 and predicts the company would head toward sustainable growth of oil production in the next few years.

PBR is well on the road to recovery and starting up platforms that had been delayed in recent years, according to the official, who adds the 1.5% monthly drop in the company's oil production in June to 2.03M bbl/day was due to maintenance work on some platforms.