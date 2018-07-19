Ad giants decline after latest earnings setback

Ad agency giants are lower again today in the wake of another bad report, this time from Publicis Groupe (PUBGY -9.5%).
WPP is 2.7% lower, and Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) is down 2.9%. U.S. peer Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is down just 0.4%, but has shed 9.9% since its own earnings letdown on Tuesday.
Publicis' disappointment is fueling new worries about traction in the industry amid a worldwide slowdown.
Interpublic is set to report earnings before the open on Tuesday; WPP will announce an interim statement for the six months ended June 30 on Sept. 4.
