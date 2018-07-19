Snap-On up 7% on Q2 earnings beat

Snap-on (SNA +7.1% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 3.6% Y/Y to $954.6M reflecting 1.3% organic sales gain, $13M positive forex and $8.1M from acquisition.

Segment sales: Commercial & Industrial $337.8M (+8.9% Y/Y); Snap-on Tools $411.9M (-0.5% Y/Y) and Repair Systems & Information $343.1M (+1.5% Y/Y).

Q2 Overall margins before financial services: Gross improved by 76 bps to 51% and operating improved by 30 bps to 20.2%

Segment operating margins: Commercial & Industrial improved by 60 bps to 14.5%; Snap-on Tools declined by 30 bps to 19.2% and Repair Systems & Information improved by 160 bps to 25.9%.

Financial services revenue was $82M (+5.53% Y/Y) and operating margin of 70.5% up by 22 bps .

FY18 Outlook: Capex $90-100M and tax rate 24-25%.

