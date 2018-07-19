ABB +2% as Q2 earnings beat estimates on strong order growth

ABB (ABB +2.5% ) moves higher after Q2 earnings topped analyst estimates, driven by broad-based order growth and improved productivity.

ABB says Q2 orders rose across all divisions and all regions, mostly driven by an increase in orders below $15M; large orders represented 7% of total orders, compared with 8% in the year-ago quarter.

ABB says its strategy of focusing on profitable growth by streamlining its portfolio and trimming costs has been effective.

A lack of new orders at ABB's power grids units dragged down overall revenue growth, says Morgan Stanley's Ben Uglow, but some analysts believe the cycle is starting to turn.

"Large orders have reached historically low levels and look set to rebound from current depressed levels, supported by an ongoing recovery in process industries," says Deutsche Bank's Gael de-Bray.