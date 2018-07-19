NewBridge Global Ventures announces agreement to acquire California Consortium of Cannabis companies

NewBridge Global Ventures (OTCQB:NBGV +282.4% ) announced that the Company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire all of the issued and outstanding ownership interests of six privately-held companies through the issuance of 31M shares of common stock.

NewBridge Global Ventures will acquire 100% of the six Companies, which focus on genetics, cultivation, extraction, and distribution.

“We believe this step has great potential to improve the quality of life for our communities and also insulate our companies from downward pricing pressure of the underlying commodity.” said Mark Mersman, CEO of NewBridge.