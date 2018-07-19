Trump `not thrilled' with Fed's path to rising interest rates: CNBC

President Trump says he doesn't approve of the Federal Reserve's pace of hiking key interest rates because the increases could interfere with the economic recovery, CNBC reports.

The Fed's FOMC raised rates twice this year and signal the likelihood of two more by the end of 2018.

“I don’t like all of this work that we’re putting into the economy and then I see rates going up,” he said.

He stopped short of directly telling the Fed what to do, though. "At the same time I’m letting them do what they feel is best,” he told Joe Kernan in the interview.

After his comments, markets reacted. The dollar retreated from a one-year high. U.S. dollar index fell 0.14 to 94.95 this afternoon, after touching 95.65 this morning.

10-year Treasury yield fell 3 basis points to 2.84%; earlier it had reached 2.90%.

