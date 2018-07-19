Legrand discloses new deals

Legrand (OTCPK:LGRDY, OTCPK:LGRVF) announces a series of acquisitions as part of the company's strategy of picking up bolt-on companies.

New deals include the acquisition of Shenzhen Clever Electronic and an investment to take a majority stake in Debflex, a French frontrunner in electrical equipment for DIY activities.

Legrand says the deal for Shenzhen Clever Electronic rounds out the group’s existing product offering in a high added-value segment, where Legrand is already number one in the U.S. with its Raritan and Server Technology brands.Owning Shenzhen Clever also improves Legrand's position in China. Meanwhile, Debflex’s products will round out Legrand’s offering in the expanding DIY segment in France.

