Japan exports to U.S. fall, business mood sours amid fears of trade war

Japan's exports to the United States dipped 0.9%, fell for the first time in 17 months on waning shipments of cars and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, two of Japan's most important export products.

Japanese business sentiment slipped in July, reflecting companies' fears about an intensifying trade dispute between the United States and China.

Japanese imports from the United States fell 2.1% resulting in the trade surplus of $5.24B.

Source: Investing.com

