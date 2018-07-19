JAB close to adding Insomnia Cookies to the family

JAB Holdings is close to acquiring Insomnia Cookies through its Krispy Kreme Doughnut property, according to CNBC.

The deal is expected to value the late night-focused Insomnia Cookies at about $500M.

If JAB closes on the transaction, Insomnia will be kicking around under the same corporate umbrella as Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP), Panera Bread, Peet's Coffee and Krispy Kreme. The potential deal also has some interesting delivery synergy opportunities.