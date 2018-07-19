Volkswagen backs EV charging network in Canada

Volkswagen Group Canada (OTCPK:VLKAY, OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKPY) announces the formation of Electrify Canada to kickstart the effort to build an "ultra-fast" electric vehicle direct current charging network across Canada.

The initial plan includes the installation of 32 EV charging sites near major highways and in major metro areas in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec.

The venture is anticipated to be operational starting in Q2 of 2019.

“The Canadian electric vehicle market is growing, creating a great need for charging that is fast, convenient and available in key locations,” says Volkswagen CEO Daniel Weissland.

Source: Press Release