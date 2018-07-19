President throws lifeline to emerging markets?

The president earlier signaled his displeasure with the Fed's rate hike cycle. Under more pressure than about any asset class from higher U.S. rates have been emerging market equities, bonds, and currencies.

Getting a noticeable bump in the immediate aftermath of his comments were the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM -1.1% ) and the iShares USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB). Both have given back some of those moves since.

ETFs: EEM, VWO, EMB, IEMG, EDC, PCY, EDF, SCHE, EDZ, EDI, TEI, EMLC, EDD, VWOB, EMD, ELD, EMF, MSD, MSF, ADRE, EEV, EUM, EET, GHI, CEW, SPEM