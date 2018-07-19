SJM looks for gaming concession extension

SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY) CEO Ambrose So Shu Fai weighed rather delicately on the 2020 expiration of the casino operator's gaming concession in Macau during a corporate event.

'We will express our thinking on the topic on various occasions. But the government may have a different thought on the subject," So tells GGR.

SJM would prefer a two-year extension to 2022 so it can bid directly against four other Macau operators.

So also said that SJM's new property in Cotai is due to open in the second half of 2019.