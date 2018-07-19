FERC denies rehearing for Constitution gas pipeline

Williams Cos.' (WMB, WPZ) request for a rehearing of an earlier decision on the Constitution natural gas pipeline is denied by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, saying New York environmental regulators were able to deny a water permit for the project.

FERC says it would not rehear its decision in January that determined the New York Department of Environmental Conservation had not waived its authority to issue a water quality certification for the pipeline under the Clean Water Act.

WMB has argued that New York waived its authority to decide on the water quality certification by failing to act within a reasonable period, and asked FERC for more time to complete the long-delayed project that would transport gas from Pennsylvania to New York.