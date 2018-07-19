Scholastic -8.2% as revenues drop further than expected

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) has slid 8.2% after posting Q4 results where revenues declined and missed expectations substantially.

It faced tough comps and had forecast lower revenues after a year boosted by the success of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Q4 operating income rose 15%, however, to $73.9M, and adjusted EPS rose 11% to $1.45.

Cash from operations was $141.5M for the fiscal year, nearly flat; free cash use was $16.1M vs. prior year free cash flow of $48.8M.

Revenue by segment: Children's book publishing and distribution, $283.5M (flat); Education, $119.7M (down 5%); International, $93M (up 3%).

