Con Ed NYC steam pipe explosion prompts asbestos worry

Officials are concerned that this morning's steam pipe explosion in New York's Flatiron district, which sent a plume of vapor spewing into the air for hours, may have left people and building facades contaminated with asbestos.

The underground steam line that erupted near Manhattan’s Flatiron Building dates back to 1932 and could be coated in asbestos, which has been linked to deadly lung cancers.

Twenty-eight surrounding buildings were evacuated and ~100 firefighters and some civilians will be decontaminated if samples of debris test positive for asbestos, says Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

Local utility Consolidated Edison (ED +0.6% ) stopped the flow of steam by mid-morning and says it is investigating the cause of the blast.

An ED official says there are no expiration dates on steam pipes and age does not necessarily play a factor when they fail.