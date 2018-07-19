Disney sets up TV exec shuffle with Fox path cleared

With Disney's $71.3B takeover of Fox media assets more of a foregone conclusion, after Comcast took itself out of the running, Disney's preparing an overhaul of its TV leadership with the deal, Variety reports.

Twenty-First Century Fox President Peter Rice and Fox TV Group Chairman Dana Walden will take over senior posts in TV at Disney, while current Disney/ABC TV Group President Ben Sherwood is expected to transitino to a new role.

Rice would oversee all TV assets except ESPN, while Walden would manage the now-bigger TV production operation, ABC Network, and Freeform.

Disney's expected to keep John Landgraf and his team intact to run FX, and that Courteney Monroe will stay CEO of National Geographic Partners, according to the report.