SoftBank and Didi bring ride-hailing to Japan

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) and Didi (DIDI) are teaming to bring new ride-hailing service Didi Mobility Japan to the region.

Trials will start this year in Osaka with future trials planned for Tokyo, Kyoto, Fukuoka, and Okinawa.

It’s illegal in Japan for private car owners to use their vehicle to transport passengers, so ride-share companies in the area are essentially taxi companies.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son: “In Japan, ride-hailing is prohibited by law. It’s incredible that our national government is denying the future that is inevitable. Is there a country that is as stupid as that?”