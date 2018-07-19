Norway oil workers end strike after employers agree to deal

Norwegian drilling rig workers end their 10-day strike after the union representing 1,600 striking employees reaches a deal with the group acting for their employers.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it is preparing to restart the Knarr field in the Norwegian North Sea, which was shut by the strike; Shell operates the 23K bbl/day oil field with a 45% stake, and partners include Japan's Idemitsu and Germany's Wintershall.

Norway's SAFE trade union, which was spearheading the strike, agreed to call off the strike after reaching a pay deal with the Norwegian Shipowners Association.