Unity Bancorp perks up after after posting 53% EPS growth in Q2 EPS

Thinly traded Unity Bancorp (UNTY +1% ) rose as much as 1.4% after posting Q2 EPS of 49 cents vs. 32 cents a year ago

About 40% of that EPS increase--or 7 cents--came from lower effective tax rated due to tax reform.

Q2 net interest margin 3.95%, down 4 basis points from 3.99% and up from 3.79% a year ago.

Total loans rose to $1.2B at June 30, 2018, up 6.5% from year-end 2017.

Total deposits increased 9.9% to $1.1B at June 30, 2018.

Return on average equity 17.32% vs. 17.69% at Q1-end and 12.47% a year ago.

