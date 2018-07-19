Fox Business: Tribune considers exit of Sinclair deal (updated)

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) is considering pulling out of its $3.9B agreement to sell to Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), Fox Business' Charlie Gasparino reports.

That comes after the FCC voted unanimously to send the deal to a hearing.

A review with an administrative law judge would push the deal months later and could very well doom it.

Tribune closed the day down 4.6% ; Sinclair closed down 4% .

Updated: In a statement, Tribune says it's had a chance to review the "troubling" Hearing Designation Order and is evaluating its implications and assessing options. "We will be greatly disappointed if the transaction cannot be completed, but will rededicate our efforts to running our businesses and optimizing assets. Thanks to the great work of our employees, we are having a strong year despite the significant distraction caused by our work on the transaction and, thus, are well-positioned to continue maximizing value for our shareholders going forward."