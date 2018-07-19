SoCalGas issues gas curtailment watch in preparation for heat wave

Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) SoCalGas issues a natural gas curtailment watch for Southern California, with power generators expected to burn more fuel than usual to keep air conditioners humming ahead of an anticipated heat wave.

Although high temperatures in Los Angeles were expected to remain near normal levels of ~84 degrees F through Sunday, readings are forecast to jump into the low 90s during much of next week.

SoCalGas supplies are expected to remain tight this summer and winter due to reduced availability from the Aliso Canyon storage facility following the massive 2015-16 leak and ongoing shutdowns of several pipelines.