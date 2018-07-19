Limelight Networks +0.6% on beat, raised guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is up 0.6% after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines and a boost to full-year revenue guidance in its Q2 earnings report.

Revenues were down 4% sequentially but up 11% Y/Y. With depreciation lower, gross profit rose 16% to $24.85M.

The company swung to an operating gain of $602,000. Net income turned to a gain of $15.2M from a year-ago loss of $1.6M.

Gross margin rose 230 points on a GAAP basis to 49.4%.

It's raising full-year revenue guidance to $200M-$203M from $198M-$202M (but on the light side of consensus for $203M). Capex should be lighter, with the new forecast at below $20M for the year vs. a previous $20M-$22M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

