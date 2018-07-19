E*Trade Q2 beats consensus, citing robust customer trading

E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) +0.3% in after-hours trading after Q2 EPS and revenue beat consensus estimates and includes its recent acquisition of Trust Company of America.

CEO Karl Roessner credits "robust customer trading, steady net buying, and record margin balances" for helping boost results.

Q2 total net revenue of $710M topped $710M in Q1 and $577M a year ago.

Adjusted operating margin of 46% compares with 44% in Q1 and 38% Y/Y.

Net interest margin of 302 basis points vs. 297 bps in Q1 and 274 bps Y/Y.

Net new brokerage accounts of 188,000; excluding TCA acquisition, that figure would be 40,000.

Net new brokerage assets of $21.1B; without the TCA purchase, that number would be $2.5B.

The quarter had 64 trading days compared with 61 in Q1 and 63 in the year-ago period.

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio slipped to 34.3% from 35.0% in Q1 and 35.0% a year ago.

