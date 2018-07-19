Microsoft reports Q4 beats with Azure +89%, Surface +35%

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are up 0.4% aftermarket on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with an 18% Y/Y growth in revenue. Guidance will come on the earnings call.

Productivity and Business Processes revenue was $9.7B (+10% Y/Y in constant currency). Office 365 commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 8% and commercial revenue grew 35%. Office consumer products and cloud services were +6% with subscribers up 31.4M. LinkedIn rose 34% and had a 41% sessions growth.

Intelligent Cloud revenue was $9.6B (+20%). Server products and cloud services revenue increased 24%. Azure revenue grew 85%.

More Personal Computing revenue was $10.8B (+16%). Windows commercial products and services revenue grew 19%. Gaming revenue increased 38% with Xbox software and services growth of 35%. Search ad revenue excluding TAC increased 16%. Surface revenue increased 11%.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Microsoft beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (July 19)