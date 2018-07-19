PTC Therapeutics to acquire Agilis Biotherapeutics for $200M; shares up 8.5%

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) agrees to acquire gene therapy developer Agilis Biotherapeutics for $200M in cash and stock.
Agilis' lead candidate is GT-AADC, for the treatment of a rare CNS disorder called AADC deficiency.
Under the terms of the agreement, PTC will pay $50M in cash plus $150M in common stock (maximum of 9.34M shares). It will also pay up to an additional $60M in development milestones, up to $535M in regulatory milestones, up to $150M in commercial milestones and 2-6% royalties on net sales for Friedreich ataxia and Angelman syndrome.
Management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the deal.
Update at 5:20 ET: Back open for trade, PTCT shares are up 8.5% in response to the news.
