PTC Therapeutics to acquire Agilis Biotherapeutics for $200M; shares up 8.5%

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) agrees to acquire gene therapy developer Agilis Biotherapeutics for $200M in cash and stock.

Agilis' lead candidate is GT-AADC, for the treatment of a rare CNS disorder called AADC deficiency.

Under the terms of the agreement, PTC will pay $50M in cash plus $150M in common stock (maximum of 9.34M shares). It will also pay up to an additional $60M in development milestones, up to $535M in regulatory milestones, up to $150M in commercial milestones and 2-6% royalties on net sales for Friedreich ataxia and Angelman syndrome.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the deal.