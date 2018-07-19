Trevali zinc output more than triples on acquired African mines

Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) says it more than tripled its zinc production during Q2 from the prior-year quarter, reflecting production from two mines in Africa the company acquired last year.

Trevali says payable zinc production rose to 103.9M lbs. in Q2 from 31.6M lbs. a year ago, while lead output fell to 10.5M lbs. from 12M lbs. a year earlier,but the miner says it remains on track to produce 400M-427M lbs. of payable zinc and 43.8M-46M lbs. of payable lead this year.

The company last August closed the $464M acquisition of zinc assets from Glencore, including an 80% stake in the Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia, a 90% interest in the Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso and an effective 39% stake in the Gergarub project in Namibia.