Delta and WestJet formalize joint venture arrangement

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and WestJet (OTC:WJAVF) ink a deal that will results in an extensive route network expansion within the U.S. and Canada.

The carriers say the comprehensive transborder joint venture will bring together their capabilities and strengths. "Combined, we will be able to offer more destinations to customers with an integrated network, superior airline products, improved airport connections and significantly enhanced frequent flyer benefits," says Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

The agreement adds to an existing codeshare partnership between the carriers and follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding in December 2017 announcing the intention to form a joint venture.

Source: Press Release